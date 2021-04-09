Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

