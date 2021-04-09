Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000.

BATS:PTMC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

