Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $72.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

