Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

HON opened at $219.86 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $221.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.73.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.