Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 270.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,849 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

