Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,508 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 178,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

