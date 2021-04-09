Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.