Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 188.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

