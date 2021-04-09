Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,533 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.34% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $28.20 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

