Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,164 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 768,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

