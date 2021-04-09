Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of PS Business Parks worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 101.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

