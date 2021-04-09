Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

