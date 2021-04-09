Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $615.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.51 and its 200 day moving average is $630.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $456.19 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

