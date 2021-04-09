Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,411 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $668.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

