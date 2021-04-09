Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

MMM stock opened at $195.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

