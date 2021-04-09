Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,427.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,333.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,064.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

