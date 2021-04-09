Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,996 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

