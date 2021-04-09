Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 656 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 114,198 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 118,780 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average is $165.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

