Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,731 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.