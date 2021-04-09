Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,372 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $120.65 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $122.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

