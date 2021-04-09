Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,284 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

General Electric stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.