Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $154.47 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

