Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $230.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average of $216.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

