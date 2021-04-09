Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading Up 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 1,346 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.