Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

