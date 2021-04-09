Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Packaging Co. of America worth $89,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $136.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

