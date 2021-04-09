PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,829 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of PacWest Bancorp worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,562,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,482,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.44 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.