PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $555.00

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 341836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.50 ($6.54).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

Get PageGroup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.06.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.