PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $365.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.00 million and the lowest is $338.13 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $358.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

PAGS stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

