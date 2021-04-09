PAID Network Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00008409 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $312.97 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00290005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.00772847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,895.91 or 1.00358804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00734273 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.