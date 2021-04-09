Pakcoin (PAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

