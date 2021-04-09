Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,038,705 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

