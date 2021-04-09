Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $2.66 on Top Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00004562 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $455,743.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,310,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,564 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.