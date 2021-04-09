Pantos Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $109,940.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00767258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,412.80 or 1.00232247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.68 or 0.00728726 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

