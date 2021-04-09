Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $92.88 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 206.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

