PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of PAR traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 8,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

