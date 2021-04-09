PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PAR traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

