Parachute Price Reaches $0.0297 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and $462,430.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,736,526 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

