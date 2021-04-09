ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 32.3% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $153,081.41 and $812.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00384088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000997 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002292 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

