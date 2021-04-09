Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Cap of $33.19 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $25.76 or 0.00044073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $33.19 million and $35.46 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00289364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.00776507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.06 or 1.00514275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.37 or 0.00741377 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

