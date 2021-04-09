ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $2.79 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $26,189.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,566.51 or 1.00032151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00105206 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001240 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

