Particl (PART) Achieves Market Cap of $11.59 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Particl has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $32,036.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,790,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,752,440 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

