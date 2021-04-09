Patientory (PTOY) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $3,786.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00054123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00625255 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

