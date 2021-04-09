Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

