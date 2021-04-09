Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Paychex worth $64,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PAYX stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.