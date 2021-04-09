PayPie Market Cap Tops $3.59 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. PayPie has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $466.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00629374 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037534 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.