PayPie (PPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,292.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $1,292.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPie has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

