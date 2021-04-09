Paytomat (PTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $299,201.59

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $299,201.59 and $36,931.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00767258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,412.80 or 1.00232247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.68 or 0.00728726 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

