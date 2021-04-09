PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,424,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. 5,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

