PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.39

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $14.73. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 125,660 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $904.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 307,563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.